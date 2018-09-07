Friday Night Fish Fry 9/7/2018

Friday, September 7, 2018 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • Hector Anchondo – Tall Glass of Whiskey
  • Super Super Blues Band – Red Rooster
  • The Jelly Roll Kings – Have Mercy Baby
  • Buddy Guy and Junior Wells – Cut You Loose
  • Pinetop Perkins – Pinetop’s Boogie Woogie
  • Watermelon Slim – Mean Streets
  • L.A. Blues Alliance – T.V. Mama
  • Stevie Ray Vaughan – Tin Pan Valley
  • Magic Slim – Down in Virginia
  • Sugaray Rayford – I’m Dangerous
  • Junior Kimbrough – Work Me Baby
  • Fatback Deluxe – The Sun Shines Down
  • Delta Moon – Shake em on Down
  • Tony Wessels and the Revolvers – Deep Down in Florida
  • Tinsley Ellis – Highwayman
  • The Breeze Kings – Hey Bartender
  • Lola – Muddy Water
  • Son Seals – Mother-in-Law Blues
  • Sleepy John Estes – Needmore Blues
  • Furry Lewis – On the Road Again
  • Otis Rush – Got My Mojo Working
  • Albert Collins – A Good Fool is Hard to Find