54-46 Playlist 9/13/18
First show with new schedule – 54-46 is now Thursdays from 8-9pm
Dub Syndicate ft. Junior Reed – God is a Man
Arise Roots – The Vibe
Sister Carol – Wild Thing
The English Beat – Mirror in the Bathroom
The Toasters – Night Train
Peter Tosh – In My Song
Culture – Babylon Can’t Study
Dreadsquad – Clean Up
Ken Boothe – When I Fall in Love
Tappa Zukie – Don’t Get Crazy
Alston Familyman Barrett – Eastern Memphis
Tenor Saw – Ring the Alarm
Musical Youth – Pass the Dutchie
Scientist – Seconds Away