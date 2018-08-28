Sunday Special – Pantone 292
supreme cool beings – our advice to you
the lucksmiths – t-shirt weather
another sunny day – i’m in love with a girl who doesn’t know i exist
allo darlin’ – dreaming
girls at our best! – getting nowhere fast
martha reeves and the vandellas – a love like yours (don’t come knocking every day)
dusty springfield – just a little lovin’
blueboy – fleetway
mighty mighty – law
marvin gaye and tammi terrell – somethin’ stupid
jonathan richman – when she kisses me
close lobsters – just too bloody stupid
the soft boys – queen of eyes
milky wimpshake – you don’t look twice
etta james – my dearest darling
ike and tina turner – a fool in love
belle and sebastian – funny little frog
tiger trap – super crush
the go! team – feelgood by numbers
the flatmates – i could be in heaven
the hardy boys – wet wednesday evening
talulah gosh – the girl with the strawberry hair