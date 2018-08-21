Slow Riot: 8/20/18 this is slow riot on wrek atlanta 91.1 fm, the student radio station of the georgia institute of technology, commonly referred to as georgia tech, a public research university and institute of technology located in the midtown neighborhood of atlanta, georgia.
konstrukt + keiji haino — the darkness of +(plus) and the paleness of –(minus) drag each uo an identical distance and reanalyse blending in some pain part 1
merzbow, mats gustafsson, balázs pándi, thurston moore — replaced by shame, only two left
puma — half nelson courtship
giannis aggelakas + nikos veliotis — oi anases ton lykon
gareth flowers – ii
militia — a kite of glass in a blood red sea
apoptose — violet
ain soph — credo
ain soph — kshatriya
sigillum s — of will
zero kama — v.v.v.v.v.
militia – power to the people