Shillelagh Law – August 9, 2018
- Lonely Castle William Set – Willis Clan
- Out of the Window – Karan Casey
- Shanagolden – Dervish
- Tell God and the Devil – Solas
- Mist Covered Mountains – Toucan Dubh
- 500 Miles – Appalachian Barn Orchestra
- Ten Thousand Miles – Altan
- Ag Dul Amach Thar Sceirde – Sean OhEanaigh
- The Girl from Cushendun/The Love of my Life – Andy Irvine
- Aisling – Christy Moore
- He Moved Through the Fair – Sinead O’Connor
- My Lucky Day – Gaelic Storm
- Lanigan’s Ball – Enter the Haggis
- Fowl Set – Jamie Laval