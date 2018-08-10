Shillelagh Law – August 9, 2018

Thursday, August 9, 2018 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien
  • Lonely Castle William Set – Willis Clan
  • Out of the Window – Karan Casey
  • Shanagolden – Dervish
  • Tell God and the Devil – Solas
  • Mist Covered Mountains – Toucan Dubh
  • 500 Miles – Appalachian Barn Orchestra
  • Ten Thousand Miles – Altan
  • Ag Dul Amach Thar Sceirde – Sean OhEanaigh
  • The Girl from Cushendun/The Love of my Life – Andy Irvine
  • Aisling – Christy Moore
  • He Moved Through the Fair – Sinead O’Connor
  • My Lucky Day – Gaelic Storm
  • Lanigan’s Ball – Enter the Haggis
  • Fowl Set – Jamie Laval