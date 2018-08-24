Shillelagh Law – August 23, 2018
- Donald McGillivray – Emerald Rose
- Down the Old Plank Road – The Chieftains
- Sergeant Small – Patrick Street
- Ae Fond Kiss – Hugh Morrison
- Liberty’s Sweet Shore – John Doyle
- Whack Fol the Diddle – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
- Men of the West – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
- The Irish Rover – Tommy Makem
- Nell Flaherty’s Drake – Tommy Makem
- Rattling Bog – Corries
- Flower of Scotland – Corries
- The Skye Boat Song – Corries
- Dark Lochnagar – Corries
- The Raging Sea – Murphy’s Law
- Waxies Dargle – The Young Dubliners
- Nancy Whiskey – Orthodox Celts
- Green Mountain Boys / Light of the Moon – Matt Cranitch and Jackie Daly