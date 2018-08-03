Shillelagh Law – August 2, 2018
- True Lover’s Lament – Jamie Laval
- Brennan on the Moor – Juice of the Barley
- The Final Trawl – Archie Fisher
- Ebbing Tide at Limerick – Dick Delaney
- Turkish Reveille – Lankum
- The King’s Shilling – Mick Mcauley, Winifred Horan, Colm O Caoimh
- Ghost Ship Baltimore – The Fighting Jamesons
- Tam N Arrears – The Wolfe Tones
- Rocky Road to Dublin – Waxies Dargle
- Tell Me Ma – Gaelic Storm
- The Skye Boat Song – Corries
- Smeceno Horo – Planxty
- Oslo/Norwegian Mazurka – Andy Irvine
- Ta Dha Gabhairin Bui Agam/ The Glen Cottage/ I’ll Tell me Ma – Brendan Begley and Coaimhin O Raghallaigh