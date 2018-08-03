Shillelagh Law – August 2, 2018

Thursday, August 2, 2018 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien
  • True Lover’s Lament – Jamie Laval
  • Brennan on the Moor – Juice of the Barley
  • The Final Trawl – Archie Fisher
  • Ebbing Tide at Limerick – Dick Delaney
  • Turkish Reveille – Lankum
  • The King’s Shilling – Mick Mcauley, Winifred Horan, Colm O Caoimh
  • Ghost Ship Baltimore – The Fighting Jamesons
  • Tam N Arrears – The Wolfe Tones
  • Rocky Road to Dublin – Waxies Dargle
  • Tell Me Ma – Gaelic Storm
  • The Skye Boat Song – Corries
  • Smeceno Horo – Planxty
  • Oslo/Norwegian Mazurka – Andy Irvine
  • Ta Dha Gabhairin Bui Agam/ The Glen Cottage/ I’ll Tell me Ma – Brendan Begley and Coaimhin O Raghallaigh