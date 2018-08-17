Shillelagh Law – August 16, 2018

Thursday, August 16, 2018 JJ O'Brien
  • Foggy Dew – Tommy Makem
  • Rosie McFall – Rootabeggar
  • Rag and Bone – Gaelic Storm
  • An Spailpin Fanach – Connie Dover
  • The Rising of the Moon – Sean Tyrell
  • Ar a mBoithrin Bui / Tell Me Now – Teada
  • The Gallant Poacher – John Doyle
  • Johnny Cope – Emerald Rose
  • The Fields of Athenry – The Mahones
  • Will Ye No Come Back Again – Alastair McDonald
  • Coorie Doon – Matt McGinn
  • Ae Fond Kiss – Corries
  • Battle of Harlaw – Battlefield Band
  • Red is the Rose – The Chieftains
  • Merrily Kissed the Quaker – Planxty
  • Jolly Roving Tar – The Irish Rovers
  • Mountain Dew with the Dubliners – The Dubliners and Pogues