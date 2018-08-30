Psych-Out! Playlist for August 29, 2018

Thursday, August 30, 2018 | Posted in Playlists, Psych-Out!, Shows by Curtis Stephens
  1. Les Rallizes Dénudés – People Can Choose (Heavier Than A Death in the Family)
  2. The Red Crayola – Free Form Freak-Out #1/Hurricane Fighter Plane/Free Form Freak-Out #2 (The Parable of Arable Land)
  3. Can – Bring Me Coffee Or Tea (Tago Mago)
  4. Princess Flower & the Moon Rays – Rainbow Forest (Dreaming the Magic of Your Maya)
  5. Gong – Cos You Got Green Hair (Magick Brother)
  6. The United States of America – Coming Down / Love Song for the Dead Che (The United States of America)
  7. Kawabata Makoto – Do You Remember Our Moonshine? (Do You Remember Our Moonshine?)