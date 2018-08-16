Psych-Out! Playlist for August 15, 2018

Thursday, August 16, 2018 | Posted in Playlists, Psych-Out!, Shows by Curtis Stephens
  1. Matthewdavid’s Mindflight – Dancing Ganesh (Ashram)
  2. Plankton Wat – A Window in the Mirror (Hidden Path)
  3. Acid Mothers Temple & the Melting Paraiso UFO – La Nòvia (La Nòvia)