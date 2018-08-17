Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, August 17th (“For What It’s Worth”) Episode 393

Friday, August 17, 2018 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_393.mp3

“For What It’s Worth” by Buffalo Springfield

File this set under HM742 .P3723
“That’s How I Escaped My Certain Fate” by Mission of Burma
“Ideas” by Sonnymoon
“Ça Plane Pour Moi” by the Young Masters of the Universe

File this set under Q335 .A78582
“Pump It Up” by Mudhoney
“White Elephant” by the Volcano Suns

File this set under Z692.S5 S482
“1-2-3” by Girlpool
“You’re On My Mind” by the Birds

“Everything is Everything” by Lauryn Hill

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Where Are We Going?” on Friday, August 24th!

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or at http://lostinthestacks.libsyn.com/