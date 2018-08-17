Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, August 17th (“For What It’s Worth”) Episode 393
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_393.mp3
“For What It’s Worth” by Buffalo Springfield
File this set under HM742 .P3723
“That’s How I Escaped My Certain Fate” by Mission of Burma
“Ideas” by Sonnymoon
“Ça Plane Pour Moi” by the Young Masters of the Universe
File this set under Q335 .A78582
“Pump It Up” by Mudhoney
“White Elephant” by the Volcano Suns
File this set under Z692.S5 S482
“1-2-3” by Girlpool
“You’re On My Mind” by the Birds
“Everything is Everything” by Lauryn Hill
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Where Are We Going?” on Friday, August 24th!
Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or at http://lostinthestacks.libsyn.com/