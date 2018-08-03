Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from August 3rd, 2018 (“Community Builder, Corporate Resistor”) Encore of Episode 256
Clip from Ask Me Another
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“Non-Alignment Pact” by Pere Ubu
File this set under HN43 .F74:
“Lift” by Anti Pop Consortium
“Good Neighborhood” by Each Other
File this set under PN1997.2 .U34:
“Monopolies Always End with Lies” by The Wayfarer Incident
“Ugly Truth” by Soundgarden
File this set under DT63 .F3:
“Great Pyramid” by Celebration
“Listen to the Painters” by The Ex
“Me and My Friend the Cat” by Loudon Wainwright
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “From the Desk of the Senior Associate Dean,” on Friday, August 10th!
