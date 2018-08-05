Mode 7 – 08/05/18
|
The Maxo Show
Sonic CD – Palmtree Panic Good Future
Etrian Odyssey V – Labyrinth I – Guardian
Pangya Portable – A Dive Into Volcano
The Adventures of Bayou Billy – Stage 1
Super Mario RPG – Fight Against a Somewhat Stronger Monster
Pokemon Black & White 2 – Humilau City
Sonic Adventure – Leading Lights (Lost World)
Mario Artist – So Kawaii!!
HyperZone – Neo Megalopolis
Shining Wisdom – Second Effort
Kirby Star Allies – Planet Caverna
Pokemon Quest – Expedition/First Steppe
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door – We’re Counting on You Mario
Super Monkey Ball 2 – World 7: Bubbly Washing
Maboshi’s Arcade – Bar None
Elebits – A Spaceship Fantasy
Wave Race 64 – Southern Island
Sonic 3D – Rusty Ruin Zone Act 2
Super Pokemon Rumble – Ice Battle
Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer – Downtown 4