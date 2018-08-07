Girl Rock – August 7th, 2018

Tuesday, August 7, 2018 | Posted in Girl Rock!, Playlists by Gwen Kvasnicka

Daisy the Great – Built My Home on Hollow Ground

Stolen Jars – Long New York
Nai Palm – Atoll
Cherry Glazerr – Had Ten Dollaz
Skating Polly – Hollywood Factory

Frankie Cosmos – Apathy
Suburban Lawns – Flying Saucer Safari
Adult Mom – J Station

Waxahatchee – Chapel of Pines
Bad Bad Hats – Write it on Your Heart
Madeline Kenney – Cut Me Off

Remember Sports – You Can Have Alonetime When You’re Dead
Renata Zeiguer – Follow Me Down
Beach Bunny – Painkiller

Tacocat – Crimson Wave
Mitski – Townie
Childbirth – Siri, Open Tinder