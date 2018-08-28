Girl Rock – August 28, 2018
Kali Uchis, Jorja Smith – Tyrant
Nathy Peluso – Hot Butter
Charlotte Dos Santos – Cleo
Ari Lennox – Night Drive
Nai Br.XX – Adventure Time
The Internet – For The World
Nyveda – The M8trix
SWV – Downtown
Dorothy Moore – It’s So Good
Dee Dee Warwick, The Dixie Flyers – Suspicious Minds
Ann Peebles – Slipped, Tripped and Fell in Love
Lady Wray – Do It Again
Hiatus Kaiyote – Shaolin Monk Motherfunk
Tank and the Bangas – Rhythm of Life
Willow – Warm Honey
Aretha Franklin – See Saw