Girl Rock – August 21st, 2018

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 | Posted in Girl Rock!, Playlists by Caroline Kim

Peach Kelli Pop – Heart Eyes

Lungleg – Small Scream Queen
Mommy Long Legs – Life Rips
Lijadu Sisters – Life’s Gone Down Low
Harumi – Fire By The River

Men I Trust – Show Me How
Princess Nokia – Excellent
GFOTY – USA
SOPHIE – Ponyboy

Mitski – Blue Light
Madeline Kenney – Overhead
Colleen Green – Let Go
Oh Pep! – What’s The Deal With David

Esme Patterson – No River
dodie – Would You Be So Kind
Danny Sunshine – Never Thought

Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin – Since You Stole My Heart