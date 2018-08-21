Girl Rock – August 21st, 2018
Peach Kelli Pop – Heart Eyes
Lungleg – Small Scream Queen
Mommy Long Legs – Life Rips
Lijadu Sisters – Life’s Gone Down Low
Harumi – Fire By The River
Men I Trust – Show Me How
Princess Nokia – Excellent
GFOTY – USA
SOPHIE – Ponyboy
Mitski – Blue Light
Madeline Kenney – Overhead
Colleen Green – Let Go
Oh Pep! – What’s The Deal With David
Esme Patterson – No River
dodie – Would You Be So Kind
Danny Sunshine – Never Thought
Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin – Since You Stole My Heart