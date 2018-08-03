Friday Night Fish Fry 8/3/2018

Friday, August 3, 2018 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • Tab Benoit – Shelter Me
  • —–
  • Super Super Blues Band – Spoonful
  • John Lee Hooker – Cold Chills
  • Buddy Guy and Junior Wells – Diggin’ My Potatoes
  • —–
  • Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials: Life Got in the Way
  • Mannish Boys – You Don’t Love Me
  • The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Bad Boy
  • —–
  • Lightnin Hopkins – Gambler’s Blues
  • RL Burnside – Shake em on Down
  • Louisiana Red – Driftin’
  • —–
  • Tinsley Ellis – Mouth Turn Dry
  • Sean Costello – All Your Love (I Miss Loving)
  • Delta Moon – Higher Ground
  • —–
  • Tony Wessels and the Revolvers – Gangster’s Blues
  • The Wood Brothers – Luckiest Man
  • The Cazanovas – No Fool Like an Old Fool
  • —–
  • Sugaray Rayford – Texas Bluesman
  • Otis Rush – I Can’t Quit You Baby
  • Big Bill Morganfield – Dirty Dealin’ Mama
  • —–
  • The Black Keys – I’ll Be Your Man