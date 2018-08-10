Friday Night Fish Fry 8-10-2018

Friday, August 10, 2018 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • Allman Brothers Band – Stormy Monday
  • —–
  • Jeff Healey – I’m Torn Down
  • Albert Collins – I Ain’t Drunk
  • Hot Tuna – Hot Jelly Roll Blues
  • —–
  • Mose Allison – Your Mind is on Vacation
  • Taj Mahal – Oh Lord, Things Are Gettin’ Crazy Up in Here
  • Bonnie Raitt – Everybody Cryin’ Mercy
  • —–
  • Freddie King – Big Legged Woman
  • LA Blues Alliance – Maybe Your Baby
  • Hector Anchondo  – Black Magic Woman
  • JB Hutto – I Feel So Good
  • —–
  • Georgia Healers – Automatic
  • Fatback Deluxe – Rat Now
  • Eddie Tigner – Route 66
  • —–
  • Francine Reed – 455 Rocket
  • Deacon Brandon Reeves – Emilia
  • Buddy Moss – How I Feel Today
  • —–
  • Roy Buchanan – The Messiah
  • Lou Ann Barton – Shake Your Hips
  • T-Bone Walker – I Wonder Why
  • —–
  • Albert King – I Get Evil
  • Pyeng Threadgill – Phonograph Blues
  • —–
  • Townes Van Zandt – Ain’t Leavin’ Your Love