Circadian Rhythms 08.12.2018
We had a special guest this week, King Blu from Atlanta label 180 records. We chop it up about life as a rapper and head of an independent music label and his upcoming project Buzztape.
Tracklist:
- Hands up – Slom feat J.Robb
- Jet Fuel – Mac Miller
- Love Love Love (Jengi Club Edit) – Donny Hathaway
- EOTW – King Blu
- Interview w/ King Blu
- Black – King Blu
- Badu – Nusnce
- Can’t Say – Travis Scott
- UMI Says – Mos Def
- Insensatez – Stan Getz & Luiz Bonfa
- 90 degree Celsius – Stan Kenton’s Orchestra
- Sapphire – Chromonicci
- Wildfire – Jurdan Bryant w/ Aus Taylor
- Walls – TRI – Force