Circadian Rhythms 08.12.2018

Monday, August 13, 2018 | Posted in Circadian Rhythms, Playlists by Oreofe Aderibigbe

We had a special guest this week, King Blu from Atlanta label 180 records. We chop it up about life as a rapper and head of an independent music label and his upcoming project Buzztape.

Tracklist:

  1. Hands up – Slom feat J.Robb
  2. Jet Fuel – Mac Miller
  3. Love Love Love (Jengi Club Edit) – Donny Hathaway
  4. EOTW – King Blu
  5. Interview w/ King Blu
  6. Black – King Blu
  7. Badu – Nusnce
  8. Can’t Say – Travis Scott
  9. UMI Says – Mos Def
  10. Insensatez – Stan Getz & Luiz Bonfa
  11. 90 degree Celsius – Stan Kenton’s Orchestra
  12. Sapphire – Chromonicci
  13. Wildfire – Jurdan Bryant w/ Aus Taylor
  14. Walls – TRI – Force