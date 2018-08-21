54-46 Playlist 8/20/2018 – First day of class
Happy first day of class! Be on the lookout for a time change in 54-46 this semester!
Steel Pulse – Blues Dance Raid
Mikey Dread – Roots and Culture
Peter Tosh – Nobody’s Business
Pat Satchmo – Can’t Take It Anymore
The Heptones – How Can I Leave You
Sugar Minott – My Girl She’s Gone
Lee Scratch Perry – Disco Devil
10 Foot Ganja Plant – Monkshood
Jackie Edwards – Welcome You Back Home
Augustus Pablo – Each One Dub
The Lijadu Sisters – Bobby
Porti – Mr. Big Man