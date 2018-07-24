slowriot 7/23/2018 — he was afraid of everything he knew, in his sleep. death, but not himself
i.o — prayer without particles
Królówczana Smuga — Pod młodymi pożółkłymi sosnami
dau unge — pedokyss
affordables foreclosed — wyxz
–/–\-/\-/–\—-/–\-/\-/–\—-/–\-/\-/–\—-/–\-/\-/–\—-/–\-/\-/–\—-/–\-/\-/–\—-/–\-/\-/–\–
throbbing gristle – the second annual report
red krayola – former reflections enduring do
john fahey -requiem for russell blaine cooper
ghedalia tazartes – repas froid i-x
jin hi kim – magnets
graham lambkin – the bridge to aria, salmon run