Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, July 27th (“Uncataloging Neutrality”) Episode 392

Friday, July 27, 2018 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

“Subterranean Homesick Blues” by Bob Dylan

Interview with Amber Billey of Bard College
(includes excerpt of “Same Old Thing” by the Meters)

File this set under Z695 .C89
“Control” by Death Letters
“You Are Under Our Control” by Beastmilk

Continued interview with Amber Billey
(includes excerpt of “The Busy Scene” by Keith Mansfield and Alan Hawkshaw)

File this set under BF637.L36 B53
“Attention” by the Raconteurs
“Pay Attention” by the Wood Brothers

Continued interview with Amber Billey
(includes excerpt of “Ahead” by Wire)

File this set under HQ76.25 .C74
“Big Boss Man” by Jimmy Reed
“Eyes on You” by the Melvins

“My Old School” by Steely Dan

