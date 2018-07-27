Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, July 27th (“Uncataloging Neutrality”) Episode 392
“Subterranean Homesick Blues” by Bob Dylan
Interview with Amber Billey of Bard College
(includes excerpt of “Same Old Thing” by the Meters)
File this set under Z695 .C89
“Control” by Death Letters
“You Are Under Our Control” by Beastmilk
Continued interview with Amber Billey
(includes excerpt of “The Busy Scene” by Keith Mansfield and Alan Hawkshaw)
File this set under BF637.L36 B53
“Attention” by the Raconteurs
“Pay Attention” by the Wood Brothers
Continued interview with Amber Billey
(includes excerpt of “Ahead” by Wire)
File this set under HQ76.25 .C74
“Big Boss Man” by Jimmy Reed
“Eyes on You” by the Melvins
“My Old School” by Steely Dan
