Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, July 20th (“How to Read a Book”) Episode 391
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_391.mp3
“The Book” by Eldridge Holmes
File this set under PN83 .A43
“Frame by Frame” by King Crimson
File this set under LB1573 .S54
“Backwards” by Black Marble
“Up the Down Escalator” by the Chameleons
File this set under Z1003 .L43
“In the Water” by F.M. Turner
“Not So Sweet Martha Lorraine” by Country Joe and the Fish
“When I Write the Book” by Rockpile
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Neutrality in Cataloging” on Friday, July 27th!
Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or at http://lostinthestacks.libsyn.com/