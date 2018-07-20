Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, July 20th (“How to Read a Book”) Episode 391

Friday, July 20, 2018 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_391.mp3

“The Book” by Eldridge Holmes

File this set under PN83 .A43
“Frame by Frame” by King Crimson

File this set under LB1573 .S54
“Backwards” by Black Marble
“Up the Down Escalator” by the Chameleons

File this set under Z1003 .L43
“In the Water” by F.M. Turner
“Not So Sweet Martha Lorraine” by Country Joe and the Fish

“When I Write the Book” by Rockpile

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Neutrality in Cataloging” on Friday, July 27th!

