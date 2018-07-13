Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, July 13th (“The Common Good”) Episode 390
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_390.mp3
Clip from Brooklyn Nine Nine
“Go Tell Everybody” by the Rock*A*Teens
Interview with Dr. Sarah Higinbotham and Bill Taft of The Common Good, and Karen Viars of Georgia Tech.
File this set under HV8875 .Y37
“God Bows to Math” by the Minutemen
“Strange Fruit” by Billie Holiday
Continued interview with Dr. Sarah Higinbotham, Bill Taft, and Karen Viars
File this set under PS3500.A1 S3
“Female Prison” by Loretta Lynn
“Branded Man” by Merle Haggard
Continued interview with Dr. Sarah Higinbotham, Bill Taft, and Karen Viars
File this set under HV9647 .H34
“New Day Rising” by Husker Du
“Orphan Girl” by Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings
“If I Should Fall From Grace with God” by the Pogues
“Starlight” by W8ing4UFOs
