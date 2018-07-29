Mode 7 – 07/29/18
|
The Surrashu Show
Monster Hunter World – Ancient Forest Large Monster Battle
Deathsmiles – Forest of the Lost Stage
Batman – Chemical Factory
Street Fighter EX3 – Strange Sunset (Guile’s Theme)
.hack//Game – rtown2
Waterworld – Diving
Mamorukun Curse! – Superhero (False Final Stage)
Solstice – Title Theme
Fantavision – SOUTHISLAND
Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes II
Transistor – Water
Excitebike World Rally – Mexico
Glove On Fight – Gimme Curry, Yummy Curry, Mu-ha
Muchi Muchi Pork – Stage 2
Umihara Kawase – Umibe Theme
Akumajou Special: Boku Dracula-kun / I’m Kid Dracula – Stage 1
Escape Goat – Entryway
Cool&Create
Mighty Switch Force! – Caught Red Handed (Melting Point Mix) – surasshu