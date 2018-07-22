Mode 7 – 07/22/18

The Aivi Tran Show


For the past couple weeks, one of my favorite composers has been sharing her favorite video game music on her twitter, so I thought it would be fun to share that with you!
The Playlist!

Etrian Odyssey III – Sunlight on the Water Surface
Machinarium – Mr. Handagote
Mischief Makers – End Title
SaGa Frontier II – Arrangeur
Splatoon 2 – Broken Coral (Ink Theory)
Super Mario Galaxy – Rosalina’s Comet Observatory 3
Bomberman 64 – Blue Resort

Excitebike World Rally – Canada
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Hateno Village
Etrian Odyssey IV – Labyrinth I – Cerulean Woodlands
Star Fox – Credits
Kirby’s Epic Yarn – Butter Building
Tetrisphere – T.Grey
Final Fantasy XIII – Defiers of Fate
For the Frog the Bell Tolls – The Prince’s Adventure

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island – Flower Garden
Mega Man 2 – Boss Theme