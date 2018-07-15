Mode 7 – 07/15/18

The Yousuke Show


I found a lot more music by this one dude, so we’re listening to more!!! :O
The Playlist!

Kekkaishi: Kokubourou Shuurai – Unknown Track Title
Trash 006 – Counter Strike
Megaman Network Transmission – Vs. Zero
Mighty Switch Force 2 – Soak Patrol Alpha
Mighty Switch Force 2 – Soft Collision
Mighty Switch Force 2 – Exothermic

Under Night In-Birth – Blood Drain Again
Pokemon Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire
Eschatos – Point of No Return
Botanic Sage – Running the Baseline (Jet Set/Sonic Remix)
Avizura – Turn The Tides (Super Smash Brothers Remix)

Yousuke Yasui – Unpublished Stage
Mighty Switch Force – Love You Love You Love
Eschatos – Stellar Light