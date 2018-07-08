Mode 7 – 07/08/18
The Sorta Not On Time Show
Yoshi’s New Island – Bandit Valley
Jet Grind Radio – Recipe for the Perfect Afro
Brave Fencer Musashi – Forest At Sleep
Brave Fencer Musashi – Relics Keeper
Brave Fencer Musashi – Darkness of the Mine
The Last Ranker – The Journey Without End
The Last Remnant – Rolling Hills, Sprawling Plains
Mamorukun Curse! – Bless you, boy! (Prologue 1)
Mamorukun Curse! – Yo-kai Disco
Mamorukun Curse! – Will Force
Power Dolls Resonance – Defense Suppression
Ginga Forece – Bust a Move!
Megalomachia2 – Super Reflex
Technictix – Cell Phone Boom
Technictix – Mao’s Honeymoon
Technictix – Bossa Antique