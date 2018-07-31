Goldsoundz – July 31, 2018

Tuesday, July 31, 2018 | Posted in Goldsoundz, Playlists by Matthew Cuevas

Image result for tirzah gladly
Pictured: Art for Tirzah’s Gladly

Grant Pavol – “see u tn”
Shelf Life – “Pheart Sing”
Slug – “Marianne”
Diana Divaga – “I Know You Got It”
Body Cheetah – “Shone”

Mormon Toasterhead – “Eggcorn”
Dark Mtns – “Schiftys Cub Sighting”
The Garden – “Shameless Shadow”

Beck “Broken Drum (Boards of Canada Remix)”
Wyatt Smith – “Tell Me”

Helena Deland – “Claudion”
Natalie Prass – “Short Court Style”
Nate Dae – “I Feel Ya”

John Maus – “Hey Moon”
Negative Gemini – “You Never Knew”
Tirzah – “Gladly”