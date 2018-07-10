Girl Rock – July 10, 2018
Samia – Someone Tell the Boys
girl in red – girls
Tennis – Bad Girls
Crying – ES
Alvvays – Lollipop (Ode To Jim)
Dresses – Friends are Dead
The Perennials – On Our Way
Free Cake For Every Creature – First Summer In A City
Parlour Tricks – Skywriting
Wild Ones – Golden Twin
Lexie – It’s Nothing
Frankie Cosmos – Fool
Cayetana – Age of Consent (New Order Cover)
Snail Mail – Static Buzz
Sidney Gish – Sophisticated Space
Jealous of the Birds – Plastic Skeletons
Anna Burch – What I Want