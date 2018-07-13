Friday Night Fish Fry
- Freddie King – I’m Tore Down
- —–
- Joe Louis Walker – Hellfire
- Joe Bonamassa – Burning Hell
- Jeff Healey – How Blue Can You Get
- —–
- Doc Watson – Deep River Blues
- Roosevelt Sykes – My Hamstring’s Poppin’
- Piano Red – Low Down Dog Blues
- —–
- ZZ Top – Dust My Broom
- Magic Slim – I’m Mad
- Catfish Keith – Way Down in Texas
- —–
- Jimi Hendrix – Catfish Blues
- Clarence Brown – C-Jam Blues
- —–
- Mudcat – Rattlesnake
- Sean Costello – Goombay Rock
- Roger “Hurricane” Wilson – You Don’t Have to Go
- —–
- Buddy Moss – Red River
- Eddie Tigner – Shake Rattle and Roll
- Joe McGuinness – Payday
- —–
- Eric Clapton & Duane Allman – Mean Old World
- Luther Johnson – Hush Hush
- Johnny B. Moore – I’m Going Upside Your Head
- —–
- Muddy Waters – Deep Down in Florida
- John Lee Hooker – Mean Mean Woman