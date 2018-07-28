Friday Night Fish Fry July 27, 2018
Son Seals – Friday Again
—-
James Cotton – Down at Your Buryin’
Junior Wells – Messin with the Kid
Magic Slim – You’ve Got Bad Intentions
—-
Wade Walton – Shake Em Down
Super Chikan – Take Me to the Country
Sunnyland Slim – Be Careful How You Vote
—-
Moreland & Arbuckle – Before the Flood and 18 Counties
Janiva Magness – Don’t Let Your Memories
Long John Hunter – Ride With Me
—-
James Cotton – Cotton Crop Blues
Houston Boines – Carry my Business On
Jimmy & Walter – Easy
—-
Precious Bryant – You Can Have My Husband
Sean Costello – I Got Loaded
Mudcat – Ain’t Gonna Drink
—-
Frank Edwards – Goin Back and Get Her
Fatback Deluxe – Looking Back
Bill Sheffield – Kokomo
—-
Johnny Young – Keep On Drinking
Robert Lockwood – Take a Little Walk With Me
Zuzu Bollin – Why Don’t You Eat Where You Slept Last Night
—-
Skip James – Devil Got My Woman
Johnny Shines – Two Trains Runnin’
Chilly Willy Band – Jake Jumps In
—-
Muddy Waters – Rollin’ Stone (alt take)
—-
Philip Walker – The Bottom of the Top