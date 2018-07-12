A Bit Off Broadway – 7/12/2018
Dentist – Little Shop of Horrors
All The Men In My Life Keep Getting Killed By Kandarian Demons – Evil Dead!
Transylvania Mania – Young Frankenstein
One (Reprise) / Finale – Company
Overture / Another Op’n’ng Number – Kiss Me Kate
Many A New Day – Oklahoma
Prologue – Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
No Me Diga – In The Heights
MRI Day – A New Brain
Sitting Becalmed in the Lee of Cuttyhunk – A New Brain
Company – Company (The Sondheim Song of the Week)
Forget About the Boy – Thoroughly Modern Millie
The Impossible Dream (The Quest) – Man of La Mancha
I’m Breaking Down – Falsettos