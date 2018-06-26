Slow Riot 6/25/18: you’re being very picky about who you sleep with because you’re convinced true love is still out there. it is. but not for you. you will die alone, at the age of 68
kashiwa daisuke — write once, run melos
doug snyder & bob thompson — daily dance\
the flashbulb — submerged renewed
mark mcguire — the vast structure of recollection
the third eye foundation — lost
wöljager – vüörgeschicht
wöljager – van’t liewen un stiäwen
wöljager – awatte äer
wöljager – summer
wöljager – magdalene
wöljager – kuem to mi
militia – A New Statement
militia – Üb Immer Treu Und Redlichkeit
pg.lost – despercido pt.1
torquem – floehm