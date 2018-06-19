Slow Riot 6/18: what would you do if you were alive when the us was actively filling internment camps
cole — the open sea
aarktica — big year
movietone — 1930’s beach house
audrey — leaving/letting go
aerial m — safeless
aerial m — vol de nuit
duster — want no light to shine
auburn lull — light through the canopy
we set sail – this machine destroys everything
we set sail – pet cemetary
the kraken quartet – chance the dog
the kraken quartet – separate | migrate
the flashbulb – golden trees
crtvtr – we need time
crtvtr – O my hungry self
the tiny – closer