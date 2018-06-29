Shillelagh Law – June 28, 2018

Thursday, June 28, 2018 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien
  • Gypsies, Tramps, and Thieves – Dervish
  • The Banks of Sicily – Clancy Brothers
  • The Footba’ Referee – Matt McGinn
  • Twa Recruiting Sergeants – Corries
  • Rocky Road to Dublin – Dubliners
  • Rattling Bog – Scocha
  • Johnson’s Motorcar – The Town Pants
  • Macpherson’s Lament – Corries
  • Sound the Pibroch – Seamus Kennedy
  • The Orange and the Green – Irish Rovers
  • Mo Ghile Mear – The Chieftains
  • The West Coast of Clare – Planxty
  • Bean Paidin – Lasairfhiona
  • Mists of Torridon – Jamie Laval