Shillelagh Law – June 28, 2018
- Gypsies, Tramps, and Thieves – Dervish
- The Banks of Sicily – Clancy Brothers
- The Footba’ Referee – Matt McGinn
- Twa Recruiting Sergeants – Corries
- Rocky Road to Dublin – Dubliners
- Rattling Bog – Scocha
- Johnson’s Motorcar – The Town Pants
- Macpherson’s Lament – Corries
- Sound the Pibroch – Seamus Kennedy
- The Orange and the Green – Irish Rovers
- Mo Ghile Mear – The Chieftains
- The West Coast of Clare – Planxty
- Bean Paidin – Lasairfhiona
- Mists of Torridon – Jamie Laval