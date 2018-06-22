Shillelagh Law – June 21, 2018

Thursday, June 21, 2018 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien
  • One More Day Above the Roses – Gaelic Storm
  • Druken Sailor – Fighting Jamesons
  • Charles Darwin – Mick McCauley, Winifred Horan, Colm O Caoimh
  • God’s Gonna Cut You Down – Gaslight Anthem
  • Leaving of Liverpool – Murder the Stout
  • The White Cockade – Corries
  • The Battle of Sherra-Moor – Jean Redpath
  • The False Lady – Karan Casey
  • White Squall – Enter the Haggis
  • Nancy Whiskey – The Town Pants
  • The Juice of the Barley – The Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • Taim in Arrears – The Wolfe Tones
  • Lullaby of London – Socks in the Frying Pan
  • Wha Wadna Fecht for Charlie – Murphy’s Empty Shot