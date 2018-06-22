Shillelagh Law – June 21, 2018
- One More Day Above the Roses – Gaelic Storm
- Druken Sailor – Fighting Jamesons
- Charles Darwin – Mick McCauley, Winifred Horan, Colm O Caoimh
- God’s Gonna Cut You Down – Gaslight Anthem
- Leaving of Liverpool – Murder the Stout
- The White Cockade – Corries
- The Battle of Sherra-Moor – Jean Redpath
- The False Lady – Karan Casey
- White Squall – Enter the Haggis
- Nancy Whiskey – The Town Pants
- The Juice of the Barley – The Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
- Taim in Arrears – The Wolfe Tones
- Lullaby of London – Socks in the Frying Pan
- Wha Wadna Fecht for Charlie – Murphy’s Empty Shot