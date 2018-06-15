Shillelagh Law – June 14, 2018

Thursday, June 14, 2018 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien
  • My Lagan Love – Niahm Parsons
  • Willie’s Gone Awa – The Makem Brothers and with Mickey and Liam Spain
  • The Boatman’s Dance – Mick Moloney
  • My Uncle Dan McCann – Mick Moloney
  • Yes – The Real McKenzies
  • Hills of Connemara – Rootabeggar
  • Wish I was a Hunting – Makem and Clancy
  • Bonnie Ship the Diamond – Blackeyed Biddy
  • Shoals of Herring – Corries
  • Golden Willow Tree – Mike Seeger
  • The Greenland Whalefisheries – Pogues
  • The Whole House is Singing – Mair Morrison and Alasdair Roberts
  • Willow Garden Lankum
  • An Gille Mear – Battlefield Band