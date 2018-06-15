Shillelagh Law – June 14, 2018
- My Lagan Love – Niahm Parsons
- Willie’s Gone Awa – The Makem Brothers and with Mickey and Liam Spain
- The Boatman’s Dance – Mick Moloney
- My Uncle Dan McCann – Mick Moloney
- Yes – The Real McKenzies
- Hills of Connemara – Rootabeggar
- Wish I was a Hunting – Makem and Clancy
- Bonnie Ship the Diamond – Blackeyed Biddy
- Shoals of Herring – Corries
- Golden Willow Tree – Mike Seeger
- The Greenland Whalefisheries – Pogues
- The Whole House is Singing – Mair Morrison and Alasdair Roberts
- Willow Garden Lankum
- An Gille Mear – Battlefield Band