Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, June 8th (“Citizen Archiving IV: Washed Up Emo”) Episode 386
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_386.mp3
“Last Goodbye” by Jeff Buckley
Interview with Tom Mullen of Washed Up Emo
(includes excerpt of “Faces and People” by Sam Prekop)
File this set under ML3534 .S562
“Public Witness Program” by Fugazi
“All Through a Life” by Rites of Spring
Continued interview with Tom Mullen of Washed Up Emo
(includes excerpt of “Practice Twice” by Sam Prekop)
File this set under BF531 .E48
“Outlive the Man” by Sense Field
“Infinite Me” by the Van Pelt
“All Things Ordinary” by the Anniversary
Continued interview with Tom Mullen of Washed Up Emo
(includes excerpt of “August” by Horde of Two)
File this set under CD973.2 .A88
“Summer and Longer” by Ranier Maria
“Last Place You Look” by the Get Up Kids
“I Wanna Be Your Lover” by Prince
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “The Accidental Mentor” on Friday, June 15th!
Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or at http://lostinthestacks.libsyn.com/