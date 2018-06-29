Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, June 29th (“The Great Speckled Bird”) Episode 389
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_389.mp3
“We Can’t Sit Down Now” by Joe Tex
Interview with Traci Drummond of Georgia State University, Andrew Reisinger of Georgia State University, and Steve Wise of The Great Speckled Bird.
File this set under digitalcollections.library.gsu.edu/cdm/landingpage/collection/GSB
“Indifference” by Moby Grape
“Apathetic Hell” by Bathroom Renovations
Continued interview with Traci Drummond, Andrew Reisinger, and Steve Wise.
File this set under Spec. L-Per. OS Box 229-230
“The Day the World Turned Dayglo” by X -Ray Spex
“Ode to a Black Man” by Phil Lynott
Continued interview with Traci Drummond, Andrew Reisinger, and Steve Wise.
File this set under AN2.G4 A74
“Red the Sign Post” by Fifty Foot Hose
“Chimes of Freedom” by the Byrds
“The Great Speckled Bird” by Roy Acuff
