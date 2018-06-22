Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, June 22nd (“The Southeast Data Librarian Symposium”) Episode 388
“Found A Job” by Talking Heads
Interview with Mandy Swygart-Hobaugh of Georgia State, Jennifer Doty of Emory University, and Ximin Mi of Georgia Tech
File this set under HF5382.7 .H68
“As the Passion” by Angelic Upstarts
“There’s Gonna Be Some Rockin” by AC/DC
Continued interview with Mandy Swygart-Hobaugh, Jennifer Doty, and Ximin Mi
File this set under Z665.5 .B87
“Tomorrow’s Gonna Be Another Day” by The Dark Ages
“Each and Everyday” by Pujol
“My New Day and Age” by The Mindbenders
Continued interview with Mandy Swygart-Hobaugh, Jennifer Doty, and Ximin Mi
File this set under PZ10 .S26
“There’s Really Nothing To It” by Make-Overs
“Demystification” by Zounds
“Taste” by Ride
