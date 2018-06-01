Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, June 1st (“Here There Be Sea Dragons”) Episode 385
Clip from Monty Python
“Dragon Attack” by Queen
Interview with Dr Lisa Hoopes of the Georgia Aquarium
(includes excerpt of “Seahorse Bells” by Alan Gogoll)
File this set under QL638.S9 A33
“Ocean of Confusion” by Screaming Trees
“True Affection” by the Blow
Continued interview with Dr Lisa Hoopes
(includes excerpt of “The Fish” by Yes)
File this set under SF457.1 .H86
“Sea of Love” by Cat Power
“Ocean Breathes Salty” by Modest Mouse
Continued interview with Dr Lisa Hoopes
(includes excerpt of “Tiny Seahorses Floating in the Elevator” by Gianluca Sgalambro )
File this set under QL78.5 .G46
“What Shall We Do With a Drunken Sailor” by the Robert Shaw Chorale
“Seven Seas” by Echo and the Bunnymen
“The Ocean” by Led Zeppelin
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “What’s Up With Washed Up Emo?” on Friday, June 8th!
