Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, June 15th (“Report From K-12 II: The Accidental Mentor”) Episode 386
Clip from Brooklyn 99
“My Shot” by the Roots featuring Busta Rhymes, Joell Ortiz & Nate Ruess
Interview with Zoë Rascoe of Druid Hills High School
File this set under 027.8223 Les
“That’s Not My Name” by the Ting Tings
“Never Miss a Beat” by the Kaiser Chiefs
Continued interview with Zoë Rascoe
File this set under 658.3124 Joh
“Shake it Out” by Florence and the Machine
“I Know” by Shovels and Rope
Continued interview with Zoë Rascoe
File this set under 373.18 Dun
“No Love like That” by Jonathan Fire Eater
“Teenage kicks” by The Undertones
“It’s Been a Change” by Solomon Burke
Clip from Brooklyn 99
