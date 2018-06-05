Goldsoundz – June 5th, 2018
Uranium Club – “Operation Pt.II”
Pipe-eye – “Sweets & Treats”
Eureka California – “Mexican Coke”
Cub – “Pillow Queen”
Betty and The Werewolves – “Paper Thin”
Kyle Duke and The Brown Bag Boys – “And She’s Mine”
MUNYA – “Des Bisous Partout”
Beach Fossils – “Fall Right In”
Major Leagues – “Swimming Out”
Peach Kelli Pop – “Hello Kitty Knife”
Julie Cool – “Raymond”
Hatchie – “Sugar & Spice”
wished bone – “spring time lover”
NVDES – “Dancer from New York”
NE-HI – “Stay Young”
REYNA – “Matinee”
ALASKALASKA – “Meateater”