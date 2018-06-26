Goldsoundz – June 26, 2018
Lydia Képinski – “Premier Juin”
My Little Airport – “When I Listen to the Field Mice”
The Magnetic Fields – “Take Ecstasy With Me”
Halo Maud – “Du Pouvoir/Power”
Pynkie – “Dew ♥ (Lo-fi Version)”
Orion Sun – “Antidote”
Snail Mail – “Heatwave”
Girl Friday – “Bleached”
Edgar Clinks – “Surfboard”
Each Other – “Send Your Signals”
So Very! – “Replicators”
Kolrassa Krókríðandi – “Bæ Bæ”
Clairo – “Flaming Hot Cheetos”
Peachy! ; mxmtoon – “Falling for U”
Pizzagirl – “Seabirds”
Bernache – “Your Name”
The Gloomies – “Tiger”