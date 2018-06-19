Goldsoundz – June 19, 2018
Astronauts, etc. – “The Border”
Anemone – “Laying in the Sun”
Olivia Tremor Control – “Hideaway”
Flasher – “Harsh Light”
Shelf Life – “Pheart Sing”
Pinback – “Crutch”
World Map – “Daydreaming”
Wildermiss – “Carry Your Heart”
Naked Giants – “Everybody Thinks They Know (But No One Really Knows)”
Calvin Love – “Sugar Hives”
Lucy and the Rats – “So Simple”
Being Dead – “Wild Man”
Philadelphia Collins – “Sofa Queen (feat. Ellen Kemper)”
Free Loan Investments – “In the Park”
Holy Tunics – “Cardinal”
Weed Hounds – “Harbor”
Shady Bug – “Soft Touch”