Friday Night Fish Fry 6/15/2018

Friday, June 15, 2018 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • Joe Louis Walker – Hellfire
  • —–
  • Muddy Waters – Gonna Need My Help
  • Howlin’ Wolf – Dust My Broom
  • John Lee Hooker – I Feel Good
  • —–
  • Joe Bonamassa – Just Got Paid
  • Albert Collins – Cash Talkin’
  • Canned Heat – Terraplane Blues
  • —–
  • Pinetop Perkins – You Don’t Have To Go
  • Sunnyland Slim – Hard Luck Blues
  • Roosevelt Sykes – Moving Blues
  • Magic Slim – The Sky is Crying
  • —–
  • Roger Hurricane Wilson – Done Somebody Wrong
  • Tony Wessels and the Revolvers – Deep Down in Florida
  • The Breeze Kings – Mercury Blues
  • —–
  • Fatback Deluxe – You Belong To Me
  • Eddie Tigner – CC Rider
  • Brandon Reeves – Mean Old River
  • —–
  • Otis Rush – It’s My Own Fault
  • Sugaray Rayford – Pretty Fine Mama
  • Son Seals – Frigidaire Woman
  • —–
  • Elmore James – Shake Your Moneymaker
  • Robert Johnson – Traveling Riverside Blues