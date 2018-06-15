Friday Night Fish Fry 6/15/2018
- Joe Louis Walker – Hellfire
- —–
- Muddy Waters – Gonna Need My Help
- Howlin’ Wolf – Dust My Broom
- John Lee Hooker – I Feel Good
- —–
- Joe Bonamassa – Just Got Paid
- Albert Collins – Cash Talkin’
- Canned Heat – Terraplane Blues
- —–
- Pinetop Perkins – You Don’t Have To Go
- Sunnyland Slim – Hard Luck Blues
- Roosevelt Sykes – Moving Blues
- Magic Slim – The Sky is Crying
- —–
- Roger Hurricane Wilson – Done Somebody Wrong
- Tony Wessels and the Revolvers – Deep Down in Florida
- The Breeze Kings – Mercury Blues
- —–
- Fatback Deluxe – You Belong To Me
- Eddie Tigner – CC Rider
- Brandon Reeves – Mean Old River
- —–
- Otis Rush – It’s My Own Fault
- Sugaray Rayford – Pretty Fine Mama
- Son Seals – Frigidaire Woman
- —–
- Elmore James – Shake Your Moneymaker
- Robert Johnson – Traveling Riverside Blues