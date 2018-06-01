Friday Night Fish Fry 6/1/2018

Friday, June 1, 2018 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • The Black Keys – I’ll Be Your Man
  • —–
  • LA Blues Alliance – TV Mama
  • Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – Check My Baby’s Oil
  • The Mannish Boys – These Kind of Blues
  • —–
  • Lightnin Hopkins – Bring Me My Shotgun
  • Louisiana Red – Hard Hard Time
  • Doc Watson – Arrangement Blues
  • —–
  • Willie Hutch – Stormy Monday
  • Hot Tuna – 99 Year Blues
  • Muddy Waters – Hoochie Coochie Man
  • —–
  • Pinetop Perkins – Kidney Stew
  • Charlie Musselwhite – Mama Long Legs
  • Fred McDowell – You Ain’t Gonna Worry My Life No More
  • —–
  • Delta Moon – You Don’t Have To Go
  • Tinsley Ellis – It’s Not Funny
  • Sean Chambers – You’re Gonna Miss Me
  • —–
  • Buddy Moss – Comin’ Back
  • Joe McGuinness – Hellhounds Blues
  • Mudcat – Sangria Wine
  • —–
  • Johnny Winter – It’s My Own Fault
  • —–
  • John Fahey – Medley: Imitation Train Whistles/Po’ Boy
  • Charley Patton – Some Summer Day
  • Cora Mae Bryant – Cold & Rainy Day
  • —–
  • Snooks Eaglin – Let Me Go Home Whiskey