Friday Night Fish Fry 6/1/2018
- The Black Keys – I’ll Be Your Man
- —–
- LA Blues Alliance – TV Mama
- Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – Check My Baby’s Oil
- The Mannish Boys – These Kind of Blues
- —–
- Lightnin Hopkins – Bring Me My Shotgun
- Louisiana Red – Hard Hard Time
- Doc Watson – Arrangement Blues
- —–
- Willie Hutch – Stormy Monday
- Hot Tuna – 99 Year Blues
- Muddy Waters – Hoochie Coochie Man
- —–
- Pinetop Perkins – Kidney Stew
- Charlie Musselwhite – Mama Long Legs
- Fred McDowell – You Ain’t Gonna Worry My Life No More
- —–
- Delta Moon – You Don’t Have To Go
- Tinsley Ellis – It’s Not Funny
- Sean Chambers – You’re Gonna Miss Me
- —–
- Buddy Moss – Comin’ Back
- Joe McGuinness – Hellhounds Blues
- Mudcat – Sangria Wine
- —–
- Johnny Winter – It’s My Own Fault
- —–
- John Fahey – Medley: Imitation Train Whistles/Po’ Boy
- Charley Patton – Some Summer Day
- Cora Mae Bryant – Cold & Rainy Day
- —–
- Snooks Eaglin – Let Me Go Home Whiskey