Circadian Rhythms 06.25.18

Sunday, June 24, 2018 | Posted in Playlists by Oreofe Aderibigbe

Tracklist:

  1. Visa – Zac Schram
  2. Beautiful – Tajan x Fwdslsh
  3. Got Friends – Goldlink feat Miguel
  4. Addicted – VanJess
  5. Moonlight – IAMDDB
  6. LOVEHAPPY – The Carters
  7. That One Time – Elaquent
  8. Toma – DKVPZ
  9. Hot Boxing In the Cockpit- Shlohmo
  10. Lifes A Bitch – Will Sessions
  11. Omoluabi – Bankyondbeatz, Jinmi Abduls, Tobi Sunmola.
  12. Navajo – Masego ( Meek & iLE remix)
  13. Life in Full Bloom – SELVESE
  14. Accidental Meetings – Chaos In The CBD.
  15. Cinematic Lover – Melo-Zed feat VanJess