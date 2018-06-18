Circadian Rhythms 06.17.18

Monday, June 18, 2018 | Posted in Circadian Rhythms, Playlists by Oreofe Aderibigbe

Tracklist:

  1. Recovery – Tapecut feat J.Robb
  2. Rolling Stone – West1ne
  3. Doo Wop (That Thing) – Lauryn Hill ( Franchise remix)
  4. Cruisin – FEDE
  5. Gangsta Lean – Clipse
  6. What would Meek Do? – Pusha T , Kanye West
  7. Dis is Amerikka – Rasir
  8. Colors In The Dark – R + R=NOW
  9. Ghost – Quickly Quickly
  10. Frozen – Sabrina Claudio (Sonn Remix)
  11. Bad Bad News – Leon Bridges
  12. Pistols – Meek x Le Mac
  13. Magalenha – Sergio Mendes
  14. Frontin’ – Pharrell Williams, Jay Z
  15. Really Love – D’Angelo